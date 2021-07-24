NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,838 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

