Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in InfuSystem by 1,365.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth $1,485,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 3,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 55,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.