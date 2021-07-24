Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTY opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. Analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTY. Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

