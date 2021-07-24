Northern Trust Corp Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

KDNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDNY opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $586.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.13.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.