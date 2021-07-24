Northern Trust Corp Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $255.45 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $255.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.