Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,015,095 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

