Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.
Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,015,095 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
