Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.46 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

