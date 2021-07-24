NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NS opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

