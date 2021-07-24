Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.79 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PB. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

NYSE PB opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.