NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $213.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $195.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.70. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $97.77 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The firm has a market cap of $487.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,152,368,000 after buying an additional 175,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,889,574,000 after purchasing an additional 719,524 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,310,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,835,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,978,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,657,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

