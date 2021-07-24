Octagon Capital Advisors LP Grows Stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. I-Mab accounts for about 9.7% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $25,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,951.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,144,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $73.24 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

