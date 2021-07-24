Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells $48,000.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). Analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

