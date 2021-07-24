OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of OGE Energy worth $29,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGE shares. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.63 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

