Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon Sells 4,123 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $105,672.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $25.82 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,501,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

