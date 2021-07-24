OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $78.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75. OneMain has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

