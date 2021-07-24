Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,930 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Open Text were worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Open Text by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

