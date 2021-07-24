Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,417 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

MO stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

