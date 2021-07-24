Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 67,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

DUK stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

