Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.40 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Ossiam increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

NYSE SRE opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

