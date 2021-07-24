Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 39,994 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

