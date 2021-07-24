Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

ISRG stock opened at $976.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $889.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock worth $45,739,505. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

