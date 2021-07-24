O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Sells $3,351,891.14 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total transaction of $3,351,891.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ORLY opened at $620.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

