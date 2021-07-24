ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $633.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

