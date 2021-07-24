Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Down 1.3%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.98. 35,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 166,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$563.36 million and a PE ratio of -1,006.67.

Get Oroco Resource alerts:

In other Oroco Resource news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,493,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,971,690. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,100.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.