Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

