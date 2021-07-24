Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

