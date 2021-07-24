PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.09.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

PACW opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

