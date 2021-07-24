PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.67.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.