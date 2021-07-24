PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PageGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.67.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

