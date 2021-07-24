Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 19,595 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

STX opened at $85.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

