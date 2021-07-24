Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 427.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of BE stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

