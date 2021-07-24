Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,885 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

