Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

NYSE FLT opened at $257.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.