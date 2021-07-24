Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $3.04 Million in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

