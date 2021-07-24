Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 143,884 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 84.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,884 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.84.

Shares of MNST opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $74.59 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

