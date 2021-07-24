Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 823 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,130.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,857.45. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,658.00 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

