Pancake Bunny Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.52 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $8.52 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.33 or 0.00045275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.18 or 0.00851037 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

