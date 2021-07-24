Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.08.

A number of analysts have commented on POU shares. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE POU traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,882. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$1.83 and a one year high of C$17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.1412847 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,935.28.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

