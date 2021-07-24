PAYCENT Price Down 12.7% This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $86,193.64 and $49.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.27 or 0.00838498 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.