PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,282,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 75.4% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned about 2.66% of PayPal worth $7,596,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $308.53. 4,231,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $362.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.08 and a twelve month high of $309.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

