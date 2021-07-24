PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

