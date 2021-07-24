PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of PDCE opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

