Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,425 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

