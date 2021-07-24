Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

