PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.61 Million

Brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report $305.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.17 million and the lowest is $296.30 million. PetIQ posted sales of $266.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $959.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,296,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PetIQ by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PetIQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in PetIQ by 5.0% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

PETQ stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

