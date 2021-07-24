Phantasma (SOUL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $443,046.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Phantasma has a market cap of $16.17 million and approximately $443,046.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,025.05 or 1.00053951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00050695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000809 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009804 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.