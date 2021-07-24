Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given a $98.59 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.05.

PM stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.29. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

