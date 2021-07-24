Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 159,914 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 159,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 111,771 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,136 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE REZI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. 385,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,388. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

