Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 570,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,550 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LADR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $622,420. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 279,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,235. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

