Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 3,632 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.39% of Triumph Bancorp worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 142,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,203. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TBK. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

